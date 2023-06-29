Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

