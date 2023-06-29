Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 686 shares of company stock valued at $137,509 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $206.30 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

