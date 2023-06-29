Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ECL opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $183.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

