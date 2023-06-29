Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $787,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $97.04 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

