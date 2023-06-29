Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Citigroup assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

