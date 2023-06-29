TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 407 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

