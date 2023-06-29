Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 47,751 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EOG opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

