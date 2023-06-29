Leuthold Group LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $332.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.85 and a 200-day moving average of $357.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.75 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

