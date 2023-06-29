Leuthold Group LLC Sells 670 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $133,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAH opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.