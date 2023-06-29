Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Trimmed by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $3,903,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

WSM opened at $125.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

