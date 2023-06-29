Leuthold Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

