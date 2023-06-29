Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 245 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $210.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day moving average is $205.68. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

