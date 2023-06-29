Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

