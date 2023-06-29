Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 192 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average is $173.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

