Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CL opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

