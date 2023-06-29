MCF Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

