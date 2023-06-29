Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,164,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after acquiring an additional 459,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.