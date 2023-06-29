MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

