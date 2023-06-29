MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

NYSE:UPS opened at $175.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

