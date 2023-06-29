MCF Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 12,613.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after buying an additional 3,341,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,821. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

