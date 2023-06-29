D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALTFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.