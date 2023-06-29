D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

