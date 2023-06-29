Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 45,928 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 24.7% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.