Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.94 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $293.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $165.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

