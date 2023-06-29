Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.