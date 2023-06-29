State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 540 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 737,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 10.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %
CHD stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Church & Dwight
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.