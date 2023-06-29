D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 496 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.95 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

