GreenLight Biosciences (GRNA) versus Its Competitors Critical Comparison

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Free Report) is one of 279 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GreenLight Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GreenLight Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 GreenLight Biosciences Competitors 1111 4185 11186 179 2.63

GreenLight Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,422.33%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 84.94%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenLight Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences -1,521.00% -374.26% -122.78% GreenLight Biosciences Competitors -4,114.27% -144.32% -42.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences $6.78 million -$167.05 million -0.26 GreenLight Biosciences Competitors $704.96 million $87.25 million -2.51

GreenLight Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GreenLight Biosciences. GreenLight Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences rivals beat GreenLight Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings operates as a pre-commercial stage biotechnology company in the United States of America. It provides cell-free ribonucleic acid (RNA) production platform for the discovery, development, and commercialization of high-performing products to promote healthier plants, foods, and people. The company's plant and animal health pipeline includes Calantha for the Colorado potato beetle; Varroa mites, an RNA-based syrup that targets reproductive mites; Vegetable Caterpillar Complex, an dsRNA-based pesticide for the Diamond Back Moth; and Spider Mite Complex for the control of Tetranychus urticae. It also developing fungicides program for botrytis, fusarium, powdery mildew, downy mildew, Asian soybean rust, and rice blast; Gray Mold + for botrytis cinerea; Powdery mildew complex for the control of powdery mildew, caused by Erysiphe necator; and Mycotoxin control for Fusarium Head Blight, a cereal crop based diseases. In addition, the company also developing human health program comprising a phase I/II preclinical stage vaccine for COVID-19; and candidate selection vaccines for Shingles, and oncology. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings was formerly known as Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

