The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $353.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

