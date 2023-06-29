Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 407 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,577,000 after purchasing an additional 543,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.16.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

