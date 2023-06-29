IFP Advisors Inc Sells 118,545 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,545 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.18 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

