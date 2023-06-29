IFP Advisors Inc Sells 15,887 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,887 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

