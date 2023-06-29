Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 209,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX opened at $154.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $293.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

