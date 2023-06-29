State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $57.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 209,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.94 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.