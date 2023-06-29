General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.