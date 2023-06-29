HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,998 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

