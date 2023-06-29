Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $27.62 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,268 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $115,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

