Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 139,771 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $31,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

