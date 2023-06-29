Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $31.64 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 347,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,637,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.95% of Reata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 141,520 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 85,727 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

