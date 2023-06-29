Allworth Financial LP Has $4.36 Million Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.49% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $815.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

