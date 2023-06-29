Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $41.76 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,313 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $41,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMP opened at $325.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.