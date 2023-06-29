Albion Financial Group UT Buys 262 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after acquiring an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

