Albion Financial Group UT Invests $27,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,666.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,642.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,473.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

