The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $313.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

