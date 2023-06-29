Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

