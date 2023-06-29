The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

