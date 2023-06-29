Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,861 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Centene by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

