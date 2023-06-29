Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



