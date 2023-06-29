Xponance Inc. Purchases 797 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.53 and its 200 day moving average is $185.27.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

