Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,944 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.3 %

CARR stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

