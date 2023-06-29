Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

